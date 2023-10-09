Kyros Announces Miaja Cassidy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Chief Legal Officer, as Newest Member of Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros, a technology-enabled services company with a mission to remove barriers to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery services, is proud to introduce Miaja Cassidy as the latest and only independent member of its Board of Directors. Cassidy, possessing an established reputation in compliance, regulatory affairs, and business development, is poised to strategically help guide Kyros to expand its reach within underserved communities, reinforcing its position as an innovator in the industry.

With over 25 years of expertise across varied sectors, Cassidy brings an integrated blend of compliance knowledge, business insight, and legal acumen. Notably, her tenure at Target saw the meticulous establishment of the Healthcare Compliance organization, garnering industry-wide respect for her proficiency and accessibility.

Upon Cassidy's inclusion in the Kyros Board, Daniel Larson, Founder & CEO, remarked, "During the 2022 holiday season, I had a profound conversation with Miaja, a luminary in healthcare compliance. Her reputation and experience truly place her in a class of her own. She aptly summarized the core of compliance: aiding people. Prioritizing compliance, she emphasized, ensures peace of mind and centers our focus on this mission. 'Invest now, and countless individuals will benefit,' she conveyed. Miaja emerged as the perfect individual to lead our unwavering commitment to compliance. As our board's only independent member, she brings not only unparalleled expertise in compliance and business strategy but also emphasizes independence, integrity, and transparency. We eagerly anticipate the direction her insights will provide to Kyros," Larson concluded.

Commenting on her addition to the Board, Cassidy said, "I've had the privilege of aligning with Daniel over the past year, assisting in curating a robust compliance structure for Kyros. Daniel's confidence in granting unbridled independence in compliance initiatives is a testament to his dedication to unerring transparency and integrity. I await the opportunity to fortify the compliance foundation that Kyros presently maintains."

Cassidy's induction into the Board reaffirms Kyros' dedication to stakeholders and partners ensuring the company's unwavering commitment to the highest level of compliance, transparency, and integrity. The team at Kyros is enthused about the leadership, expertise and independence Miaja will bring to the Board.

About Miaja Cassidy:

Miaja Cassidy is Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. With over 25 years of professional experience, Cassidy has established a reputation for expertise in risk management, regulatory affairs, and compliance. Cassidy's career includes significant roles at Medtronic, Target Corp., Hennepin Healthcare Systems, Inc., and Medica. A graduate from the University of Minnesota and Drake University Law School, she possesses certifications as a Healthcare Compliance Professional and Compliance and Ethics Professional. Her additional board positions include Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute, Steven Rummler Hope Network, and March of Dimes Minnesota.

About Kyros:

Kyros stands as a pioneering digital platform tailored for Substance Use Disorder recovery services. Leveraging technology, it bridges clients, providers, and organizations, aiming to narrow the treatment gap for those grappling with Substance Use Disorder. By enhancing the accessibility to tailored, effective, and timely services, Kyros persistently removes the barriers hindering their access. Established in 2021 by Daniel Larson, inspired by challenges from his personal encounter with Substance Use Disorder, Kyros aspires to uplift the outcomes for countless Americans either navigating their own recovery or committed to aiding others in their pursuit of support and wellbeing.

