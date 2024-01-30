Kyros Introduces Recovery Wellness Plans In Its Peer Recovery Services

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros, a leader in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery, proudly unveils a groundbreaking advancement to its peer recovery service platform with the introduction of Recovery Wellness Plans (RWP) to its Peer Recovery Services. This innovative feature marks a substantial stride in elevating the standard of care for individuals navigating recovery from SUD. Effectively enhancing the impact of Peer Recovery Specialists (PRS), this new feature promises to further empower their commendable efforts in transforming lives, one recovery journey at a time.

Recovery Wellness Plans are a thoughtfully designed addition to the Kyros platform aimed at elevating both peer and client experiences. This addition improves an individual's goal-setting and daily care in SUD recovery. It encompasses:

  • The identification of strengths and weaknesses in a client's social determinants of health (SDOH).
  • A structured goal plan that helps to support both short-term and long-term recovery and wellness objectives
  • Defining specific wellness goals across physical, mental, spiritual, occupational, and social domains

Why This Matters:
Wellness and recovery planning is a personalized roadmap for recovery, focusing on empowering clients to achieve their life and recovery goals. It offers a comprehensive guide through various life aspects, ensuring balanced growth and success in recovery while working with the client's PRS.

Kyros' PRSs are taught to guide clients through each aspect of the plan. They offer empathetic support, drawing from their own experiences, to help clients navigate the challenges of recovery. The PRS's role is critical in ensuring that each plan is tailored to individual client needs, fostering a non-judgmental and supportive environment.

Regarding the new capabilities, Daniel Larson, Kyros CEO/Founder said, "Our new wellness planning capability is a vital step in reaching and transforming the lives of as many individuals as possible on their SUD recovery journey. By empowering our clients to actively participate in creating their recovery roadmap, Kyros is not just supporting recovery; we're enabling lives full of purpose and joy. This innovation is key to our mission of making comprehensive and personalized recovery accessible to everyone."

Benefits of Client Wellness Planning:

  • Empowerment: Increases personal empowerment and improves quality of life.
  • Flexibility: Plans can be adjusted as recovery progresses.
  • Guidance: Acts as a guiding light, helping clients navigate through recovery with clear goals.
  • Personalized Care: Tailored to each individual's unique journey and needs.
  • Goal-setting timelines that demonstrate areas of wellness and recovery that have been completed and areas that need more attention.

Kyros' commitment to innovative and empathetic care through the initiation of Client Wellness and Recovery Planning continues its groundbreaking innovation in the realm of SUD recovery. This approach not only supports recovery, but also enhances the fulfillment of life in recovery.

"The introduction of Recovery and Wellness Plans into our Kyros Platform marks a significant advancement in client care and our ability to discern recovery outcomes," said Kyros Vice President of Clinical Services Dr. Mara Glantz, DNP, FNP-C. "This addition allows us to address the multifaceted nature of recovery, fostering growth in the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of our clients' lives. With this tool, the peers are actively engaging their clients in recovery goal setting and building their recovery capital.  Additionally, this tool enables us to gain profound insights into the specific challenges our clients face, identifying areas where the peer can provide more targeted support. It's a game-changer in how we approach recovery, aligning our expertise with the personal recovery and lifetime goals for those we serve, ensuring a more effective and meaningful recovery journey," Glantz concluded.

About Kyros:
Kyros provides access to a network of Peer Recovery Specialists who are qualified to help people engage in recovery, connecting and empowering participants, providers and organizations through our digital platform. Kyros' technology-enabled, community-based approach to peer recovery services is providing effective and scalable support by meeting individuals where they are physically, emotionally, mentally and culturally. Not only does the Kyros platform enable our community-based approach, it also provides analytical insights and tracks peer and client outcomes. This information is incredibly valuable in optimizing positive client outcomes and ensuring clinical efficacy. Founded by Daniel Larson, whose personal experience with SUD inspired a vision for comprehensive, timely, and personalized care, Kyros is dedicated to making effective treatment accessible to all.

For more information about our new Client Wellness Planning and other services,  visit the Kyros website.

