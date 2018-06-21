Kyros Law Announces that Former ECW, WCW, WWF Wrestler Charles Donnelly Williams (Rockin' Rebel) Murder-Suicide Brain Donated for CTE Research

Attorney Konstantine Kyros, an attorney for the family announced that Mr. William's brain tissue is being studied for CTE. "Out of this immense tragedy, the family hopes to find some answers. They made the difficult decision to study Chuck's brain for CTE in the hope that it may provide clues as to what happened. This is not the first time the family of a professional wrestler has been confronted by horrible events and there are obvious parallels to the Chris Benoit Tragedy." The couple leaves behind two minor children, a son and daughter.

Chris Benoit, another professional wrestler, killed his wife and son in 2007 before hanging himself and was subsequently diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy that experts linked to his violent behavior.

Kyros Law currently represents other families of wrestlers identified as having CTE including Jon Rechner (Balls Mahoney), Brain Knighton (Axl Rotten), Timothy Smith (Rex King) Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka and Harry Fujiwara (Mr. Fuji) in a lawsuit against the WWE arguing that the WWE has a duty to warn, treat and help former wrestlers that may be at risk for the condition.

The lawsuit filed against the WWE by Kyros Law alleges that CTE studies of other athletes are now the norm, but aside from the firm's efforts, the large research institutions have done inadequate studies of the CTE health crisis in professional wrestlers in part because some receive funding from the WWE, which denies that the disease exists in its wrestlers much like the NFL originally denied the disease existed in Football players.

