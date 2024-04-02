Kyros sets new standard in SUD peer recovery services with addition of 'first of its kind' electronic visit verification

First in Minnesota to Develop Electronic Visit Verification in SUD Peer Services

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros, a leader in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) peer services, announced today the integration of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) into its industry-leading mobile application, Kyros Recovery Support. This introduction sets a new benchmark in service quality and regulatory compliance within the SUD peer service sector. While Minnesota does not currently mandate EVV standards for SUD peer services, Kyros is proactively enhancing service quality and transparency in SUD recovery services.

The core idea behind EVV is to authenticate visits through a peer and client check-in process by confirming the specific type of service performed; the identity of the individual who received the service; the date, location, and provider of the service; and the service's start and end times.

The Federal 21st Century Cures Act, which mandated the use of EVV for personal care services, aims to enhance program efficiency, reduce costs, and prevent fraud within Home and Community-Based Services. Minnesota began implementing EVV on June 20, 2022.

Despite SUD peer services not being required under the mandate, Kyros is implementing EVV to ensure they are setting the bar for compliance, and also as a new way to engage with and learn from client's interactions.

Kyros's development of EVV into their platform not only ensures the delivery of services as intended, enhancing care coordination, fraud prevention, and accountability in the SUD sector, but also aligns with CMS best practices and positions the company as a leader in adopting innovative technologies to improve patient outcomes, empower caregivers, and maintain exemplary standards of compliance and excellence. EVV also increases a client's autonomy to own and manage their recovery journey with the Kyros Recovery Support app and have increased control, visibility and awareness to manage their own care.

"At Kyros, we are dedicated to innovating the quality, transparency, and integrity of Substance Use Disorder recovery services. By building EVV into our Kyros Recovery Support app, we not only adhere to but exceed current industry standards, setting a new benchmark for client privacy, peer service quality, and compliance" said Daniel Larson, Founder & CEO, Kyros.

This strategic initiative promises to redefine peer services in healthcare service delivery, offering transparent care coordination, streamlined documentation, simplified billing, and improved communication. It underlines Kyros's commitment to ensuring that every aspect of our service delivery is authenticated, providing peace of mind to our clients and empowering our peers with tools that foster accountability and excellence. As we continue to lead with innovation, our aim is to transform the SUD recovery landscape, prioritizing the safety, privacy, and well-being of those we serve. Kyros's initiative, which reflects a broader trend of utilizing technology to enhance healthcare services, promises substantial benefits for partner organizations, peers, clients, and the entire healthcare ecosystem.

For more information about Kyros and its innovative approach to SUD recovery, visit Kyros .

Kyros Background:

Kyros, founded in 2021, stands at the forefront of innovation in Substance Use Disorder recovery services. Rooted in a vision born from personal experience, Daniel Larson established Kyros with a singular goal: to revolutionize SUD treatment in a way that addresses past challenges and shortcomings. Our industry leading technology, combined with a deep commitment to transformative care, forms the backbone of our approach. At Kyros, we are not just providing services; we are redefining them, ensuring that effective treatment is not a privilege but a right accessible to everyone.

