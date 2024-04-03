Kyruus Health Announces its Care Access Platform is Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

With 90 million members served and counting, a new partnership with Google Cloud expands reach for health plans to leverage Kyruus Health provider data management, cost transparency, and care navigation solutions

BOSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyruus Health , the leading care access platform, proudly announces its collaboration with Google Cloud, adding its comprehensive suite of Kyruus Connect for Payers solutions to Google Cloud Marketplace.

Kyruus Health, currently serving more than 90 million health plan members from 100 national and regional health plan brands, will extend its reach through this partnership with Google Cloud. The integration enhances the suite of health technology solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace, securely streamlining the procurement process for customers to acquire Kyruus Health solutions.

"Bringing Kyruus Connect for Payers solutions to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Kyruus Health can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Recent statistics underscore the significance of improved healthcare access and transparency, with 44 percent of members saying that a lack of price transparency prevents them from seeking the care they need and 80 percent of members expressing a willingness to schedule care directly from their health plan's website.

Kyruus Connect for Payers addresses these challenges by unifying data to streamline provider search, driving member engagement, and guiding people to care choices that balance everything from cost to quality — all while advancing health plans' growth and compliance goals. Research shows that health plan executives continue to focus on member experience as a top priority, including easing access to care by offering scheduling and improving the quality of provider data.

"Collaborating with Google Cloud allows us to further scale our care access platform, reaching a broader array of health plans while streamlining processes," said Gail Airasian, Chief Strategy Officer at Kyruus Health. "Together, we will help health plans deliver unparalleled, seamless experiences for their members."

The suite of Kyruus Connect for Payers solutions, including data management and APIs, member engagement and activation, and compliance and transparency are available now on Google Cloud Marketplace.

ABOUT KYRUUS HEALTH

Kyruus Health is the leading care access platform on a mission to connect people to the right care. The company connects 425,000 providers across more than 1,000 hospitals and 500 medical groups, and more than 90 million health plan members across 100 health plan brands, so every stakeholder can access and harness the most accurate, comprehensive, and contextually relevant information. By enabling informed decisions and confident action, the care access platform supports healthier outcomes, reduces friction in healthcare, and grants more time back in everyone's day. To learn more, visit KyruusHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeff Rusack

Media Relations Manager, KNB Communications

[email protected]

Ashley Dauwer

Corporate Marketing and PR Manager, Kyruus Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyruus Health