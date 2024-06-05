Kyruus Health's 2024 Health Plan Care Access Benchmark Report Reveals Why People Are Skipping or Delaying Care

Kyruus Health 2024 Health Plan Care Access Benchmark Report reveals challenges in access, engagement and experience. Post this

Finding inaccurate provider information in health plan digital properties.

Cost uncertainties.

Barriers such as lack of online scheduling and appointment availability.

Of those who have skipped care, 68 percent agree they need more help navigating and understanding their healthcare options.

Finding Inaccurate Provider Information

Health plan websites and apps continue to be the main source for gathering information online when searching for care. In fact, 55 percent of all consumers rely on a health plan website or app when searching for care online.

Thirty-five percent of consumers now rank health plans as the most trusted source of information, up from 29 percent in 2023. While trust in health plans is on the rise, provider data inaccuracies significantly impact consumer trust in health plans, with 30 percent of consumers skipping or delaying care as a result.

Members who skip care are skipping crucial early detection and prevention appointments, with annual wellness visits being the most commonly missed or delayed.

Beyond providers and payers, social media is becoming a vital source of information, with one in five consumers turning to platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Cost Uncertainties

Cost is a critical factor when selecting care. Eighty-four percent of consumers say out-of-pocket costs are extremely or very important when choosing a new provider, up from 77 percent in 2023.

Despite mandates requiring health plans to provide cost information, many members still struggle to find or interpret this data. Overall awareness and usage of these tools are declining, except among Gen Z, who are now aging into more active healthcare consumers.

Only 32 percent of consumers trust ("strongly agree") that their health plan can provide accurate information about expected costs for medical services, down 10 percent from last year.

Barriers Such as Lack of Online Scheduling Options

Demand for online scheduling continues to rise, with 92 percent of consumers expressing interest in scheduling appointments online. Seventy-eight percent shared they would schedule appointments through their health plan website if they could. Of those who skipped care in the past year, 48 percent would switch healthcare providers for the ability to book appointments online.

"Many consumers fail to take action due to healthcare literacy, digital access, availability, or cost issues," shared Kyruus Health Founder and CEO, Graham Gardner, M.D. "Compliance isn't enough—health plans must actively engage members and connect them to the right care. A seamless digital experience with information on in-network providers, costs, and easy appointment booking is essential. Digital tools like click-to-schedule and interactive tools to guide the search experience can greatly improve access and overall member experience."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

Thirty-four percent of all consumers have found inaccurate provider information within transparency tools. Seventy percent of Millennials and 64 percent of Gen Z members wish their health plan provided more detailed provider profiles, including photos, videos, and care philosophy. Eighty-eight percent of consumers want to make a payment online, 92 percent want to complete pre-visit questionnaires or forms, 93 percent want to provide insurance info and confirm coverage online. Members who aren't using transparency tools are relying on providers, 42 percent, or customer service, 32 percent, for information.

For more insights on consumers preferences and actions health plans should take to help members navigate their digital healthcare journey, download the full Care Access Benchmark Report for Health Plans.

