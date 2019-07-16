KYSLECEL™ with 24-hour expiration time improves access to chronic pancreatitis treatment across the United States
- KYSLECEL (autologous pancreatic islets) is used for TP-IAT (total pancreatectomy with islet autotransplant) to treat chronic or recurrent acute pancreatitis. TP-IAT is a surgical procedure that can relieve debilitating pain, reduce the need for opioids, and maintain glycemic function for eligible patients.
- Koligo Therapeutics has introduced a new 24-hour version of KYSLECEL to allow distribution throughout the U.S.
- Koligo has partnered with key pancreas care centers in select locations for immediate availability.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has made KYSLECEL (autologous pancreatic islets) with a 24-hour expiration time available throughout the United States. KYSLECEL's 24-hour expiration time allows eligible patients to undergo TP-IAT at a qualified surgical center closer to home. Previously, TP-IAT had been limited to a handful of hospitals with specialized laboratories.
TP-IAT can significantly reduce pain and the need for opioids, maintain glycemic control, and improve quality of life for patients with chronic or acute recurrent pancreatitis.
KYSLECEL is immediately available at centers in New York City, Kentucky, and Indiana. Koligo is partnering with pancreas care centers across the U.S. and will announce availability as new referral centers open.
Matthew Lehman, Koligo CEO: "The launch of KYSLECEL with a 24-hour shelf life reflects a significant advance in the ability to treat chronic and acute recurrent pancreatitis in the United States. We are excited to partner with leading pancreas care centers to make TP-IAT widely available to eligible patients."
What is KYSLECEL?
KYSLECEL is made from a patient's own pancreatic islets – the cells that make insulin to regulate blood sugar. KYSLECEL is intended to preserve insulin secretory capacity in chronic or acute recurrent pancreatitis patients after total pancreatectomy (TP-IAT).
KYSLECEL is a minimally-manipulated autologous cell-based product available in the United States and regulated by the FDA under section 361 of the PHS Act. KYSLECEL is produced according to current good tissue practices (cGTP) and in compliance with federal and state regulations. KYSLECEL is not routinely tested for transmissible infectious diseases. TP-IAT is a major surgery that carries significant risks. Review KYSLECEL Instructions for Use for important additional information.
About Koligo
Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to the commercialization and development of transformative cell therapies for pancreatic diseases. www.koligo.net.
