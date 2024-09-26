Kyte Baby Launches New Harry Potter Collection

"Kyte Baby is honored to expand the magic with the launch of our third Harry Potter-inspired collection," said Ying Liu, founder of Kyte Baby. "We can't wait to see how our Kyte Baby community brings these mystical prints to life and celebrates the wonder of Harry Potter!"

Embark on a magical adventure with Journey, a print that transports you from London to Hogwarts. The whimsical print features the Platform 9 ¾ emblem, the Hogwarts Express train, the majestic Hogwarts castle, and the Weasley family's enchanted flying car caught in the branches of the Whomping Willow, all over a light grey background.

Celebrate some of the most iconic symbols in the world of Harry Potter with Midnight Icon. This design features Harry's signature round eyeglasses, the Golden Snitch, a gold lightning bolt, the triangular Deathly Hallows symbol, and a winged, old-fashioned key, the magic of this design is brought to life against a black background.

Kyte Baby clothing is unique in its bamboo material and beneﬁts including:

97% bamboo fabric - sourcing the highest quality bamboo

Buttery soft and hypoallergenic material

3 degrees cooler than cotton to keep you and your baby comfortable

The Harry Potter Collection will be available to purchase starting September. 26 on kytebaby.com with a variety of sizes and styles for the whole family.

About Kyte Baby:

Founded in 2014 in Dallas, Texas, Kyte Baby is the brainchild of Ying Liu. When looking for better quality material for her sensitive baby's skin, her research led her to the soothing and sustainable properties of bamboo. Out of this, Kyte Baby was launched. Using this environmentally-intelligent fabric, the company's line features clothing for babies, toddlers, and moms. The name Kyte Baby is a playful nod to the whimsical activity of ﬂying a kite, meant to evoke a feeling of innocence, freedom, and a return to nature.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.wizardingworld.com .

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s24)

Media Contact

Brilliant PR

[email protected]

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyte Baby