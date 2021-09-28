Kyte Brings its On-Demand Car Service to Brooklyn

"After our successful Manhattan launch in May, we've been looking forward to the day more New Yorkers can drive Kyte," said Spencer Smith, launch manager at Kyte. "With the city's commitment to efficient, sustainable transportation, Brooklyn is the perfect place to expand our network to help people get cars easier."

Kyte offers on-demand cars delivered to customers for as long as they need them.

Kyte offers on-demand cars delivered to customers for as long as they need them — bypassing the inconveniences of long in-person lines and paperwork associated with traditional car rental services, the inconsistencies of peer-to-peer car sharing services, and the inflexibility and long commitments of traditional car leases. Kyte's expansion to Brooklyn marks the company's tenth major U.S. city launch.

How it Works

Brooklyn residents and visitors can book a car for a day, multiple days, multiple weeks, months, or however long they want through the Kyte mobile app or website . To begin, customers choose a specific time and location for their vehicle delivery and return. Then, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the vehicle from the customer at the requested time and location.

Kyte is offering a 15% discount for new customers in Brooklyn. First-time users can apply promo code "HELLOBROOKLYN" at checkout on drivekyte.com (valid until 10/31).

Along with today's Brooklyn expansion news, Kyte also launched a complete redesign of its iOS booking experience, implementing a cohesive design system that allows the user's app and web experience to be coherent and efficient across all platforms. New features include better optimized in-app support chat, dark mode capability, service area maps and improved live notification updates. Kyte will launch on Android soon.

About Kyte

Kyte aims to give people better access to fewer cars and replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. The company's intentional approach increases vehicle utilization and takes cars off the road for a more sustainable future, while saving customers time and money.

Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk , Ludwig Schoenack and Francesco Wiedemann , and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Munich, Germany. For more information about Kyte and career opportunities, please visit www.drivekyte.com .

SOURCE Kyte

Related Links

https://drivekyte.com/

