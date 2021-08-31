Kyte Brings its On-Demand Car Service to Philadelphia

With Kyte, Philadelphia residents and visitors can have a car delivered to their door for the day, week, or month without the inconveniences of long in-person lines and paperwork. To get started, customers choose a specific time and location for their vehicle delivery and return through the Kyte app or website. Once booked, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the vehicle from the customer at the requested time and location.

"We're thrilled to bring the Kyte experience to the City of Brotherly Love," said Spencer Smith, Launch Manager at Kyte. "With the city's focus on innovation and transformation, Philadelphia is the perfect hub to bring our service."

To transform current personal mobility options, Kyte provides travelers with better access to fewer cars. The company's operating model allows for higher utilization rates and more efficiencies than the traditional rental car model of maintaining and rebalancing a distributed fleet across the city. Cars are parked at affordable "dark parking" lots and moved to customers when they need them.

Customers can skip the lengthy processes that traditional car rental agencies typically require while also avoiding rideshares and peer-to-peer carshare platforms, which often lack comprehensive quality checks on sanitization and vehicle maintenance and a consistent, reliable experience. Kyte's on-demand service provides a quick, seamless experience that allows customers to enjoy all the conveniences of owning a car without the drawbacks of parking, maintenance and vehicle depreciation.

Kyte aims to give people better access to fewer cars and replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk, Ludwig Schoenack, and Francesco Wiedemann and is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Munich, Germany. Learn more at www.drivekyte.com.

