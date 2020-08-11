Kyte's App-based, Contactless Car Rental Delivery Service Expands to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte , the leading door-to-door, app-based car rental delivery company, has officially launched in the greater Los Angeles area, expanding its service area in California after launching in San Francisco last year. Kyte is experiencing up to 40% MoM growth. With COVID-19 in the backdrop, Kyte has seen its demand increase exponentially because of its contactless, mobile app-first service.

Kyte, the leading door-to-door, app-based car rental delivery company, has officially launched in the greater Los Angeles area. Photo courtesy of Kyte

Kyte's rental cars are delivered and picked up at any address in the service area, which includes cities such as Downtown Los Angeles, El Segundo, Santa Monica, Westwood, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Manhattan Beach, Inglewood, and West Hollywood. Users can use promo code KYTELA and receive a discount on the first ride.

"Kyte's goal is to free people from car ownership and to transform the otherwise unchanged car rental industry," said Kyte co-founder Ludwig Schönack. "Angelenos will now have access to a car with a push of a button, while avoiding long lines."

The biggest complaints with the car rental experience have been the required travel to and from centralized pick-up and drop off locations, the long wait in lines and the lack of fare transparency. Kyte has solved this challenge by making its technology a mobile app-first experience. Users can book their rental on Kyte's app or through its online portal, www.drivekyte.com , and then the company dispatches a "Surfer" to deliver a car within two hours. Users are charged a daily rate; long-term discounts are automatically applied for frequent users.

Kyte is not a car-sharing or peer to peer rental platform. Their rental cars are sourced from local professional fleet companies, and are sanitized before deliveries to ensure users' safety. Kyte has built strategic partnerships with large fleet owners and rental car companies to deploy the professionally managed fleets to users through Kyte's proprietary tech platform. The company aims to maximize the utility of fewer vehicles and significantly reduce the unnecessary and excessive manufacturing footprint that stems from overfleeting and limited utilization.

Since Kyte's soft launch earlier in the year, fueled by its zero-asset model, it has already become one of the fastest-growing players in transportation. Today, the company has offices in Munich and San Francisco with a growing team that held key positions at companies like Uber, Chariot, Lime, and many others that helped to shape the transportation ecosystem. It plans to launch in metropolitan areas such as Boston, Washington D. C., Seattle, and six other cities by 2021.

ABOUT KYTE

Kyte aims to replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. By partnering with large professional fleet owners, Kyte delivers a reliable, mobile-first, hassle-free alternative to car ownership. With key investors and stakeholders from the travel and transportation tech space, along with an ambitious founding team and a robust network of partners in the automotive and rental space, Kyte strives to dramatically decrease car ownership and increase short-term car access for all. Kyte is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Munich.

Learn more at www.drivekyte.com .

SOURCE Kyte

Related Links

https://drivekyte.com

