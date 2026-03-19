Kythera Labs and Doceree Partner to Improve Data-Driven Engagement with Healthcare Professionals

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kythera Labs, a healthcare data technology company that transforms complex healthcare data into trusted, analytics-ready assets, today announced a partnership with Doceree, the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing.

The collaboration combines Kythera Labs' expertise in improving the quality and usability of real-world healthcare data with Doceree's AI-driven platform for engaging healthcare professionals across digital clinical environments. Together, the companies will help life sciences organizations translate real-world data insights into more precise and effective engagement with healthcare professionals.

Life sciences organizations increasingly rely on real-world healthcare data to better understand patient populations, treatment patterns, and care delivery. However, fragmented and inconsistent datasets often limit the ability to generate reliable insights or apply them effectively in commercial and clinical strategies.

Kythera Labs provides high-quality healthcare data that gives life sciences organizations a clearer view of patient populations, treatment patterns, and provider activity. Through this partnership, Kythera's data will be accessible within Doceree's AI-powered HCP engagement platform, enabling pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations to leverage richer insights to engage healthcare professionals with greater precision and deliver more relevant, timely communication within the digital environments where clinical decisions are made.

"High-quality healthcare data is the foundation for meaningful insights," said Jeff McDonald, CEO, Kythera Labs. "By improving the quality and accessibility of complex healthcare data and combining it with Doceree's AI-powered engagement platform, we can help life sciences companies translate better data into more informed and effective engagement with healthcare professionals."

"Better engagement with healthcare professionals starts with better information," said Julius Ramirez, EVP & GM, Global Data & AI Products and Partnerships, Doceree. "Partnering with Kythera Labs strengthens the intelligence behind physician engagement and enables life sciences companies to deliver more relevant and impactful communication."

Together, the companies will help life sciences organizations gain deeper insight into patient journeys and treatment patterns while improving the accuracy and relevance of engagement with healthcare professionals in the digital environments where clinical decisions are made.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Our multi-source data captures over 300M de-identified unique individuals, and our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze, and find answers.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

SOURCE Kythera Labs