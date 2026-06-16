Kythera Labs Awarded 2026 Databricks ISV Innovation Built-On Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

Kythera Labs recognized for its approach that delivers healthcare and life sciences intelligence through a sovereignty-native architecture

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks Data + AI Summit - Kythera Labs, a data technology leader that enables higher fidelity in healthcare data for Health Provider and Life Sciences organizations, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2026 Databricks ISV Innovation Built-On Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights Kythera Labs exceptional contributions and innovations in healthcare data technology.

Over the past year, Kythera Labs has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping enterprise organizations build and scale data analytics and AI applications and agents through its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. Kythera helps organizations work more confidently with complex healthcare data by transforming fragmented data into decision-ready intelligence — harmonized, enriched, and ready for use. Joint efforts with Databricks have included delivering healthcare and life sciences intelligence through a sovereignty-native architecture: AI and agentic teams run where the customer's data already lives. Kythera deploys inside the customer's environment, eliminating the data transfer, exposure, and governance overhead that conventional AI platforms require.

"Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations are sitting on one of the most valuable assets in the enterprise — multi-modal patient data — and most of them are either not getting the comprehensive answers they need from it, or getting them by creating exposures they can't fully control. The questions being asked rarely stay inside one function. Answering them takes a common data model that is semantically consistent, extensible, and trusted across every team that touches it," said Jeff McDonald, CEO and Co-Founder at Kythera Labs. "We built Kythera to end the trade-off between intelligence and control and deliver a single foundation that powers clinical, operational, and financial use cases without rebuilding the data each time. We've been a Databricks OEM for seven years and a Built-On partner for two years. Our architecture was designed around Databricks from day one. We didn't retrofit compatibility; we built for it. It's an honor to win this award, and we'll continue innovating for our customers using everything Databricks makes possible."

"As the race to productionize AI accelerates, customers consistently ask us how they can better manage their data in order to build AI apps and agents that make a real impact on their business," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "As a key Databricks partner, Kythera Labs helps our joint customers do exactly that. We're proud to recognize them as 2026 Databricks ISV Innovation Built-On Partner of the Year."

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Our multi-source data captures over 300M de-identified unique individuals, integrated into a single, semantically consistent foundation that removes the friction of stitching together disparate sources. Our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze, and find answers through a sovereignty-native architecture — so clinical, operational, commercial, and financial teams can work from one version of the truth, without rebuilding the data for every new use case.

SOURCE Kythera Labs