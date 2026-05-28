Kythera Labs Launches Wayfinder DataSync to Help Health Systems Improve Visibility Into Patient Movement and Market Opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kythera Labs, a healthcare data technology company that helps organizations work more confidently with complex healthcare data, today announced the launch of Wayfinder DataSync, a solution designed to help healthcare organizations create a more complete and reliable view of patient movement, referral leakage, and market dynamics.

Wayfinder DataSync securely harmonizes internal operational and billing data with external healthcare claims data to create a trusted, analysis-ready foundation for healthcare strategy, analytics, and business planning teams. Internal data shows what happens inside the system, while external claims show only part of what happens outside. DataSync connects those worlds to provide a clearer understanding of patient retention, physician alignment, payer steering, and market share.

Using DataSync. health systems have achieved measurable business impact across service lines and market strategy. Post this

Four Things That Become Visible When Data Is Connected

Physician splitting behavior: which aligned physicians are routing high-margin cases out while sending routine volume in



Leakage causation: identifying not just where patients went, but the specific encounter, provider, and access point that sent them there



Payer steering : documented at the service line level, specific enough to use in a contract negotiation



True market size: total addressable procedure volume in your geography, sized against real claims activity rather than internal trends.

Healthcare organizations often rely on fragmented reporting and manual reconciliation processes that delay insights and limit confidence in strategic decision-making. Every decision built on top of incomplete data inherits that incompleteness without knowing it.

Using Wayfinder DataSync, health systems have achieved measurable business impact across service lines and market strategy initiatives, including referral leakage reductions ranging from 11% to 35% and patient visibility improvements from approximately 75% to more than 90% following full data integration.

"Healthcare organizations are making critical decisions in increasingly competitive markets, but too often they lack a complete and reliable foundation for those decisions," said Jeff McDonald, CEO, Kythera Labs. "Wayfinder DataSync helps organizations reduce uncertainty by creating a more connected and trustworthy view of healthcare data."

In one health system analysis, DataSync identified 382 leaked total knee replacement procedures that were invisible to both internal reporting and standalone external claims analysis. In another cardiovascular service line analysis, a large integrated healthcare system identified approximately 10,800 additional retained cardiology encounters and an estimated $1.6 million to $3.8 million in annualized economic value associated with retained encounters.

Wayfinder DataSync is built with privacy-preserving tokenization, ML-driven patient mastering, and continuous governance capabilities designed to support secure, compliant, and scalable integration of healthcare data sources.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Our multi-source data captures over 300M de-identified unique individuals, and our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze, and find answers.

SOURCE Kythera Labs