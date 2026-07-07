Kythera Labs Expands Partnership with Databricks Launching the Clinical Semantic Bridge MCP on Databricks Marketplace

New MCP integration bridges diseases, medications, procedures, laboratory tests, outcomes, and eligibility criteria in plain language to automatically translate them into retrieval-ready code sets across clinical vocabularies directly into Databricks Marketplace

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kythera Labs, a data technology leader that enables higher fidelity in healthcare data for Health Provider and Life Sciences organizations and recipient of the 2026 Databricks ISV Innovation Built-On Partner of the Year Award announces the launch of the Clinical Semantic Bridge MCP on the Databricks Marketplace. The release strengthens Kythera's partnership with Databricks and was showcased at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026.

The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI, powered by OpenSharing. The Clinical Semantic Bridge MCP is a healthcare Model Context Protocol (MCP) server offering from Kythera on Databricks Marketplace. The offering bridges the gap between clinical language and structured healthcare data, enabling:

Cohort discovery, patient finding, clinical trial feasibility, commercial analytics, market access research, and real-world evidence generation.

AI agents and analysts to work more effectively across claims, EHR, pharmacy, laboratory, and research datasets and quickly move from clinical questions to actionable insights.

"Clinical Semantic Bridge is a core semantic primitive for healthcare AI. It translates natural language into retrieval-ready healthcare code sets across ICD, SNOMED, CPT, RxNorm, LOINC, and customer-specific vocabularies, creating a trusted bridge between clinical intent and structured data," said Glynn Dennis, Chief Science Officer at Kythera Labs. "That matters because the future of healthcare AI will not be defined by isolated applications. It will be defined by core capabilities built on trusted data that can be orchestrated across many use cases — cohort discovery, patient finding, trial feasibility, commercial analytics, market access, and real-world evidence. Clinical Semantic Bridge gives agents, analysts, clinicians, and researchers an evaluated, vocabulary-aware translation layer they can call on demand from inside the tools and governed data environments they already use."

"Customers consistently ask us for easier, more secure ways to discover, access, and share data and AI assets across their organizations and ecosystems," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "By bringing Kythera Labs' Clinical Semantic Bridge MCP to the Databricks Marketplace, we're helping our joint customers accelerate innovation and unlock more value from their data on an open, governed platform."

Customers can discover the Clinical Semantic Bridge MCP on the Databricks Marketplace and, with Kythera Labs, configure the MCP in their own Databricks workspace.

About Kythera Labs



Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Our multi-source data captures over 300M de-identified unique individuals, integrated into a single, semantically consistent foundation that removes the friction of stitching together disparate sources. Our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze, and find answers through a sovereignty-native architecture — so clinical, operational, commercial, and financial teams can work from one version of the truth, without rebuilding the data for every new use case.

To learn more about Kythera Labs, visit www.kytheralabs.com

SOURCE Kythera Labs