Kythera Labs Moves Up the Ranks on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Healthcare Data Technology Firm's Three-Year Revenue Growth Earns Third Time Ranking

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kythera Labs today announced it has moved up the ranks on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Kythera Labs, a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for healthcare and life sciences organizations, rose in the ranks both locally and nationally compared to last year. The company:

Moved up from #38 to #30th in the Nashville metro area

Rose from #1,945 to #1,870 nationally

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor, but what I'm most proud of is why we've grown," said Jeff McDonald, CEO of Kythera Labs. "Kythera was founded on a simple belief: healthcare doesn't need more data, it needs answers organizations can defend. Every day, our team makes it easier for healthcare and life sciences organizations to ask harder questions, trust the answers, and act with confidence. That mission is only possible because of the talent and dedication of our employees and because of our customers, who trust us with the industry's most complex data challenges. This recognition belongs to them as much as to us."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. We build the data infrastructure that removes the friction of turning fragmented multi-source healthcare data into answers organizations can stand behind—integrating and aligning information across hundreds of millions of de-identified patient records. Our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze, and find answers from a reusable foundation where every result is traceable, reproducible, and transparent, and where they retain full ownership and control of their own data so clinical, operational, commercial, and financial teams can work from one version of the truth, without rebuilding the data for every new use case.

To learn more about Kythera Labs, visit www.kytheralabs.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Kythera Labs