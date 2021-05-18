Kythera Labs Partners with Databricks to Deliver More Accurate, Complete Insights to Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies

"Kythera Labs adds industry expertise to @Databricks ' proven solution.." Michael Hoff, SVP, Bus Dev/Partners Databricks Tweet this

Kythera Lab's all-in-one-cloud-based data science platform, Wayfinder is built on Databricks and accelerates the understanding of lifesciences and healthcare by unifying data with machine learning to make information more accurate and accessible. Wayfinder corrects, enhances, and adds new dimensions to healthcare data, leading to easily consumable and improved insights and fosters a bridge to accelerate therapy-related innovation.

"Kythera's capabilities embedded in Databricks generates instantaneous value by allowing healthcare and life sciences organizations to go to market quickly and drive innovation through analytics and machine learning," said Jeff McDonald, CEO of Kythera Labs. "By transforming and cleaning data, customers start with stable information to automate and simplify their processes, saving time and improving outcomes."

Databricks' Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics within a single, collaborative platform.

Kythera's data science platform, built on Databricks' foundational technology, automatically transforms massive amounts of structured and unstructured healthcare data into rich, actionable insights up to eight times faster. The platform is supported by mastered directories, trained with data from more than 310 million U.S. patients for 40% more complete patient journey records compared to other providers.

The Kythera and Databricks partnership comes less than three months since Kythera announced a partnership with Datavant, a healthcare data platform. Utilizing Datavant's patient-level linking technology through Kythera's Wayfinder platform, life sciences companies can extract maximum value from data investments by securely evaluating and integrating data across a wide variety of sources. "Companies that link and combine healthcare data achieve a critical step in outperforming their competition by advancing the use of information to improve healthcare," according to a statement by Datavant CEO Travis May.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is an information technology company exclusively focused on healthcare. Its cloud-based Wayfinder platform enables organizations to rapidly integrate, access, and analyze healthcare data with scale and speed. Pre-configured data pipelines, data science toolkits, and mastered data sets are built to support user's data and can also be supplemented with data from more than 310 million US patients. Healthcare providers, life sciences companies, payers, analytics companies, and researchers benefit from increased access to data, superior data quality and volume, and processing efficiency which create competitive advantages in commercial and clinical markets. Learn more at www.kytheralabs.com.

