KYTHERA LABS RECEIVES CERTIFICATION AS A QUALIFIED ENTITY FROM CMS

Kythera Labs one of only 23 organizations with access to Medicare Parts A, B, and D claims data covering all 50 states in the U.S.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kythera Labs, Inc . announces it has received certification as a Qualified Entity from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS). The CMS Qualified Entity (QE) Program (also known as the Medicare Data Sharing for Performance Measurement Program), enables certified organizations to receive Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D. Only 39 organizations are QEs and of those, only 23, including Kythera have access to nationwide data.

Kythera Labs data technology transforms multi-source data into answer-ready information, and access to the nationwide Medicare claims expands Kythera's ability to help its customers innovate across the health care and life sciences spectrum.

"Kythera's mission is to help the healthcare industry discover and innovate, and access to this data from the QE program means an extended ability for users of real-world data (RWD) to reach answers faster and more cost efficiently," said Jeff McDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kythera Labs. As a CMS Qualified Entity, Kythera will expand the breadth, depth, and longitudinality of its national data sets.

The QE certification gives Kythera access to claims data for more than 66 million beneficiaries comprising claims data in these areas: inpatient, skilled nursing facility, and home health agency care (Part A); durable medical equipment, outpatient and carrier (Part B); and prescription drug (Part D).

QEs are required annually to use Medicare claims data to generate public performance reports for providers and suppliers on measures of quality, efficiency, effectiveness and resource use. QEs may also use the Medicare data to provide or sell non-public reports to authorized users.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Our multi-source data captures over 310M de-identified unique individuals and our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze and find answers.

