KYTX Investors Have Opportunity to Join Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kyverna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KYTX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kyverna is the subject of a Seeking Alpha report published on June 14, 2024. According to the article, "Shares of Kyverna (NASDAQ:KYTX) tumbled 28% in morning trading Friday amid a presentation that included updated data for its lead CAR-T cell therapy candidate KYV-101." Shares of Kyverna slid more than 35% in early afternoon trading on the same day.

