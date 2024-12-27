KYVERNA THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. - KYTX

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 7, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kyverna" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: KYTX), if they purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with its February 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Kyverna investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-kytx or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Kyverna and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents"), violating federal securities laws.

According to the Complaint, the Company's Offering Documents used to effectuate its IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the results of the Company's ongoing evaluation of its lead product candidate, KYV-101, in clinical trials. Specifically, the Company touted patient "improvement" in certain indicators while failing to disclose adverse data regarding one of the trials, which adverse data was known to the Company at the time of the IPO. When these true facts emerged after the Offering, the Company's shares fell sharply, severely harming investors.

The case is Rondini v. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-08869.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

SOURCE ClaimsFiler