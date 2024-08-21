Kyverna Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Kyverna), a patient-centered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today that the company's executives will participate in the following investor events:

Investor Conference Details:

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on September 4, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat with Mike Ulz at 11:30 am EDT and host investor meetings

Format: Fireside Chat with Derek Archila at 2:15 pm EDT and host investor meetings

Format: Fireside Chat with Eric Schmidt at 10:20 am EDT and host investor meetings

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management during one of the investor conferences listed above should contact their Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, or Cantor sales representative.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a patient-centered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases.

Our lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101, is advancing through clinical development with sponsored clinical trials across two broad areas of autoimmune disease: rheumatology and neurology, including Phase 2 trials for stiff-person syndrome, multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis, a Phase 1/2 trial for systemic sclerosis, and two ongoing multi-center, open-label Phase 1/2 trials in the United States and Germany for patients with lupus nephritis.

Kyverna's pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats with properties intended to be well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com .

Investor Contact:

George Thampy

Kyverna Therapeutics

[email protected]

Kyverna Media Contact:

Consort Partners for Kyverna

[email protected]

