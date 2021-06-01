KYX World Launches With A New Limited-Release Sneaker Subscription Service, Becoming The New 'Plug' For All Sneakerheads

As drop culture has cultivated an exclusivity factor that has limited access for everyday consumers, KYX World co-founder and CEO, Brian Mupo , saw an opportunity to fill a whitespace in the market. "I believe KYX can and will become the platform where people from all walks of life go for their favorite sneakers. KYX serves as an authentic and inclusive representation of street and sneaker culture in a way the community does not currently reflect," said Mupo.

In addition to accessibility and affordability, KYX addresses the other limiting elements of the sneaker world -- space and consumption. The allure of copping the latest and greatest is still high, but the need to purchase and keep a pair of high value shoes that strictly take up space is wearing down.

KYX Executive Creative Director and sneaker connoisseur, jeffstaple says, "You can always buy what you'll know you'll love, but now, with KYX, here's a way to try out all the latest heat while saving space and money. I've been a fan of sneakers for decades and have been fortunate enough to build my brand in this space. I'm excited to be part of the KYX team as we help define the next evolution of the culture."

In bridging the gap between the almost unattainable, limited-release sneakers and everyday consumers who want to feel good in wearing said sneakers, KYX stands to disrupt the industry with the tried and true model of rental access. KYX offers four levels of access, from $49 per month up to $599 month, with the choice to opt-in to selections of brand new or lightly worn sneakers. Lightly worn sneakers undergo an extensive cleaning and sanitizing process, utilizing Reshoevn8r products, to bring them to a 'near new' appearance. The membership plans scale according to the total number of pairs allotted per month, as well as by value.

At launch, KYX has over 275 styles ranging in price from $200 to $2,000 on the resale market and is stocked with an inclusive run of women's and men's adult sizing. Subscribers who don't see a particular style or size are encouraged to reach out to KYX Digital Concierge, Sloan. KYX World's portfolio of sneakers includes Air Jordan Off-White x 5 SP Sail, Air Jordan Union LA x 4 Retro Off Noir, Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Clay Brown, among many more.

Poised to contend with the growing resell market and new purchasing platforms, KYX World has raised $1.75m in seed funding to drive its unique strategy to redefine how consumers interact within the sneaker culture. The funding is fueling the company's efforts to maximize inventory for customer acquisition as well as software development to continuously elevate user experience for their growing number of active subscribers, which stands at an impressive 900+ at launch.

To sign up for a new plan or learn more about the service, please visit kyx.world .

About KYX World

KYX World, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is the premiere subscription platform revolutionizing sneaker culture by providing all-inclusive access to a robust rotation of authentic, limited-release shoes. Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs Brian Mupo and Steve Dorfman, KYX offers access to hundreds of styles through one of four levels of membership. Check out the latest selections and membership plans by visiting KYX.World . Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @kyx.world, on Facebook @KYXWorld, and on Twitter @KYX_World.

