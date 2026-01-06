KYY Today Announces a Portable Quad Monitor System That Turns One Laptop into a Four-Screen Workstation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYY today announced the release of its latest triple-screen laptop monitor extender, designed to transform a single laptop into a four-screen workstation—anywhere. The system targets mobile professionals who rely on multi-screen workflows, delivering desktop-level multitasking performance in a portable form factor. It features an integrated all-aluminum structural frame, automatic screen rotation, and broad compatibility across major operating systems.

For many mobile professionals, working efficiently outside a traditional office has long involved compromises. Multi-screen setups improve productivity, but they are usually tied to fixed desks, bulky external monitors, and power-heavy docking stations. Portable alternatives exist, yet most depend on clip-on or clamp-style designs that attach directly to the laptop lid, adding stress to the hinge and screen while often struggling with balance during long work sessions.

KYY is looking to address these issues with the release of its 15.6-inch Quad Portable Monitor Extender X90G, a product designed to transform a standard laptop into a four-screen workstation. Targeted at programmers, financial analysts, data-driven professionals, and cross-border e-commerce users, the X90G focuses on mobility without sacrificing stability or daily usability.

Unlike many portable monitor extenders that mount directly onto a laptop display, the X90G uses an integrated all-aluminum structure that supports the screens independently. This approach removes direct pressure from the laptop lid and reduces the risk of long-term wear or damage. By eliminating clip-on mechanisms, KYY aims to solve one of the most common complaints associated with portable multi-screen setups: instability over extended periods of use.

The KYY X90G adds three external displays to a laptop, creating a four-screen environment in total. Each screen measures 15.6 inches and features a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080. Image quality is consistent across all panels, with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits of brightness, 85% color gamut coverage, and a 1200:1 contrast ratio. These specifications are tailored for professional tasks such as software development, spreadsheet-heavy workflows, financial modeling, analytics dashboards, and multi-platform business operations rather than color-critical creative work.

To support long work sessions, the displays include low blue light technology aimed at reducing eye strain. This is particularly relevant for users who spend extended hours reviewing data, writing code, or managing multiple applications across several screens.

Flexibility is another key focus of the X90G design. Each display supports 360-degree rotation, allowing users to configure landscape or portrait layouts based on their workflow. The top screen also includes automatic screen rotation, which adjusts the display orientation when it is folded backward. This removes the need for manual settings and helps speed up setup when changing positions or work environments. A built-in kickstand provides up to 90 degrees of adjustment, helping users adapt the setup to different desk heights and seating positions.

Connectivity is handled through a single full-function USB-C port that supports both video output and power delivery. This one-cable design simplifies setup and reduces cable clutter, especially for users working in temporary or shared spaces. A dedicated USB-C power-only port is included to ensure stable performance when all screens are in use. For systems that lack USB-C video output, KYY includes a USB-A to USB-C adapter, allowing broader compatibility across older laptops.

The X90G supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android systems with driver installation. It is designed to fit laptops ranging from 12 inches to 17.3 inches, covering most mainstream notebook sizes. Multiple display modes are supported, including extended, mirrored, portrait, presentation, and sharing modes. These options allow users to adjust layouts quickly depending on whether they are multitasking, presenting information, or reviewing content.

As hybrid and remote work continue to shape how professionals operate, demand for portable yet capable workstations is increasing. Many users now expect desktop-level screen real estate without being tied to a fixed location. By prioritizing structural stability, simplified connectivity, and practical multi-screen workflows, KYY positions the X90G as an option for professionals who rely on multiple displays throughout the day.

The KYY 15.6-inch Quad Portable Monitor Extender X90G was released on January 6, 2026. With its focus on turning a laptop into a four-screen powerhouse through a single-cable setup and a self-supporting design, the X90G reflects a growing shift toward mobile workstations built for real-world professional use rather than short-term convenience.

Founded in Shenzhen, KYY is a manufacturer focused on external display and portable monitor technologies. Its product portfolio includes portable monitors, 4K portable monitors, and multi-screen display systems designed for modern professional workflows.

