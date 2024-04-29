Kyyba Achieves HITRUST CSF® i1 Certification

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyyba Tech Inc. (Kyyba) proudly announces its achievement of the HITRUST CSF® i1 Certification for its:

Amazon Web Services US East Coast Region (Data Center) managed by Amazon Web Services located in Virginia , United States of America

, Amazon Web Services Elastic Compute(EC2 services) residing at Amazon Web Services US East Coast Region

Amazon Web Services Relational Database Services (RDS) residing at Amazon Web Services US East Coast Region

Active Directory residing at Amazon Web Services US East Coast Region.

This certification underscores Kyyba's unwavering dedication to safeguarding sensitive data in today's complex digital landscape. The HITRUST CSF Certification is the gold standard for information security adherence.

"HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to Kyyba for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. By attaining this prestigious certification, Kyyba demonstrates compliance with rigorous security, privacy, and regulatory requirements, providing clients in the Healthcare, Financial Services, Government and Automotive sectors with added assurance of data protection.

"We are thrilled to achieve the HITRUST Certification, a testament to our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance," said Thiru Ganesan, President and CEO of Kyyba. "This milestone reaffirms our dedication to protecting our clients' sensitive information and underscores our position as a trusted technology partner," added Thiru.

The i1 certification process involved assessments of Kyyba's information security policies, procedures, and leading security practices for control implementation performance against the HITRUST CSF framework. This achievement reflects Kyyba's awareness and proactive approach to addressing cybersecurity threats and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data assets.

"HITRUST's evaluation included review of 19 domains with 182 requirements to be met across various business functions. We are delighted to have gone through this assessment successfully," said Sai Rajagopal Varadharajan, Global Service Delivery Head and CISO of Kyyba.

About Kyyba

Kyyba Tech Inc. (Kyyba), headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is a leading provider of technology services, consulting, and talent solutions. With a customer-centric approach, Kyyba specializes in delivering deep-domain technology solutions tailored to Healthcare, Financial Services, Government, and Automotive industries. Kyyba's unique approach to delivery, combined with our deep expertise in technology and industry focus ensures successful implementation while managing quality, time, and cost effectively. Our reach extends throughout the United States and globally, allowing us to bring diverse experiences and accommodate varied schedules for our clients.

