Kyyba Releases a New and Improved Version of Its Mass Notification Platform

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyyba Tech Inc. (Kyyba) launches a new and improved KNotify, a unique mass notification platform supporting voice, text, and mobile notifications at a scale of over 20 million notifications per month.

The new release of KNotify includes the following technology and feature upgrades:

Simplified UX to enable state agencies and enterprises create and manage campaigns

Integration capability with multiple last-mile communication providers

Gen AI driven two-way texting

Integration with conversational learning models to enable automated actions

Thiru Ganesan, President and CEO said "We are seeing a lot of traction within our existing client portfolios as well as new prospects for KNotify, and we are looking to double our SaaS revenue over the next 3 years with KNotify's momentum".

Ashley Carleton, Vice President for Public Sector said "There is significant need and interest for this product within government. KNotify reduces dependence on paper notifications and offers immediate communication to residents in a cost efficient manner".

