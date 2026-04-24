Kyyba Tech Inc. strengthens partnership with Commonwealth of Massachusetts at IT Leadership Summit 2026

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Apr. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyyba Tech Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation and technology consulting services, proudly participated as a sponsor at the Massachusetts IT Leadership Summit 2026, underscoring its continued commitment to partnering with the Commonwealth on high-impact technology initiatives.

Connecting ideas, leadership, and innovation— great conversations at the forefront of digital transformation. Kyyba team with secretary Synder and Massachusetts technical leadership

The summit brought together senior government leaders, technology executives, and industry innovators to collaborate on advancing Massachusetts' digital and AI-driven agenda. Kyyba's participation reflects its strategic focus on supporting public sector transformation through modern, secure, and scalable technology solutions.

During the summit, Kyyba leadership engaged with key state officials, including Jason Snyder, Massachusetts Technology Secretary and Commonwealth Chief Information Officer, to discuss opportunities to advance innovation across the state's digital ecosystem. Kyyba is actively investing in supporting Massachusetts through:

Support of a portfolio of applications for the Department of Transitional Assistance

Implementation of an Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution in collaboration with Ping Identity

AI governance and responsible AI frameworks

Cloud, data, and digital engineering solutions

Workforce transformation and innovation enablement

"Our participation in the Massachusetts IT Leadership Summit reflects Kyyba's long-term commitment to supporting the Commonwealth's digital future. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with state leadership to deliver secure, scalable, and forward-looking solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for residents", said Thiru Ganesan, President and CEO of Kyyba Tech Inc. As Massachusetts accelerates its technology and AI agenda, Kyyba brings a strong combination of domain expertise, governance frameworks, and delivery excellence to serve as a trusted partner to state agencies.

Kyyba Tech Inc. remains committed to advancing transformative initiatives that enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security, and improve citizen experience across the Commonwealth.

About Kyyba Tech Inc.

Kyyba is a global technology consulting and digital engineering firm specializing in AI-driven transformation, cloud, and enterprise solutions. The company partners with organizations to modernize systems, enhance efficiency, and deliver secure, scalable digital outcomes.

https://kyyba.com

CONTACT: Sai Rajagopal, [email protected]

SOURCE Kyyba