Kyyba Wellness Announces the First Annual 'Global Consciousness Summit 2019'

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Consciousness Summit 2019 (GCS), presented by Kyyba Wellness, today announced the theme of its first annual conference: "Awakening the Potential Within." The annual gathering of wellness industry leaders will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Global Consciousness Summit 2019 is the first comprehensive, interactive expo to offer wellness, nutrition, diet, enlightenment, health, and more, in an action-packed day of exploration and learning intended to provide the audience with a tangible, hands-on transformation experience.

"We should dare to tap into and awaken the greatness within us. I am positive that GCS 2019 will help each of the attendees unlock their goldmines and make a positive change in life," said Tel Ganesan, Managing Director, Kyyba Wellness -- the health care division of Kyyba Group of Companies.

During the summit, dozens of speakers and wellness experts from across the world will take the attendees on a personal journey deep within -- to experience, first hand, what it means to have an awakening. The thematically enhanced showroom floor will allow the audience to experience the euphoria of emotions as they walk through every exhibit. From holistic medicine to organic foods, eco-friendly products, and healing experts, vendors will provide a fresh display of options normally obscured by the prepackaged lifestyles that exist around us.

For more information, visit http://www.kyybagcs.com. Questions regarding speakers, partnership and sponsorship opportunities can be directed to Sheena Monnin, Executive Director, GCS, at SheenaM@kyyba.com

SOURCE Kyyba Wellness

Related Links

http://www.kyybagcs.com

