KZ Provisioning Appoints Former NBA Executive Bri Rosas as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth in Professional & Collegiate Sports Performance Nutrition

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KZ Provisioning , a leader in hospitality-driven sports performance and culinary innovation, today announced the appointment of Bri Rosas as its first Chief Executive Officer signaling a bold step forward in the company's mission to redefine how professional teams approach nutrition, recovery, and player performance. Co-founded by James Beard Award-winning Chefs Gavin Kaysen and Andrew Zimmern, KZ Provisioning is a trusted culinary partner for teams within the NBA, NHL, and WNBA. Rosas will lead the company as it expands to a national footprint across professional sports, by integrating sports science, data, performance partnerships, and culinary innovation. The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the sports performance industry, as teams are increasingly prioritizing data-informed, holistic approaches to support athlete health and longevity.

"From the very beginning, KZ Provisioning has been about creating a culture of support that allows athletes to perform, thrive, and recover at the highest level," says Kaysen. "As a strategic sports business leader who shares our vision for excellence and innovation, Bri's leadership and industry experience positions us with a deep understanding of the operational and cultural dynamics that drive performance at the highest levels while staying true to our roots in genuine hospitality."

"As the global sports performance landscape evolves, we're redefining how sports organizations support their athletes with a strategic approach to performance nutrition," says Zimmern. "Bri's leadership experience in complex, high-performance environments makes her the ideal person to guide us in our mission to raise the bar for how teams optimize their athletes through nutrition."

"I'm honored to join this exceptional team at such a pivotal time for sports nutrition," says Rosas. "We're at a moment in our industry where nutrition is no longer a peripheral support system- it's a core pillar of performance. KZ Provisioning's commitment to bridging the sectors of nutrition, hospitality, data, and personalization give us a unique opportunity to help teams not just fuel athletes through our world-class chefs, but fuel smarter decisions, faster recovery, and sustainable success."

About Bri Rosas

Rosas brings nearly two decades of leadership spanning sports, business, media, and consumer brands. She was most recently president and co-founder of Opus Sports Partners, an advisory that works with team leadership to optimize operations and strategy, and collaborates with prospective investors to identify team ownership opportunities.

Rosas was the first woman in the NBA and WNBA to run both team communications and broadcast departments for the Timberwolves and Lynx. During this time, she was a key architect uniting high-profile stakeholders to position the franchises for change of ownership and franchise-altering moves.

Her award-winning career includes serving as a strategic advisor for influential leaders in the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NWSL; and leading sports business strategy for Fortune 500 companies. Rosas is the recipient of the 2024 Business Journal's 40 Under 40, 2021 PR Daily Top Women in Communications, 2020 MarCom Crisis Navigator Award. She actively paves the way for more women to lead through her involvement in Girls Opportunity Alliance and She Runs It.

About KZ Provisioning

Founded in 2017 by James Beard award-winning Chefs Gavin Kaysen and Andrew Zimmern, KZ Provisioning is a hospitality-centered, performance-driven culinary company transforming the way professional sports teams think about nutrition planning for their athletes, coaches, and team families. As the trusted culinary partner for teams within the NBA, NHL, and WNBA, KZ Provisioning delivers on-site meal programs designed for game readiness, recovery, endurance, injury prevention, and overall wellness.

The KZ Provisioning team of chefs are on-site from pre-season to the playoffs creating delicious snacks and meals in collaboration with the athletes, nutritionists, and coaches, packed with bioavailable nutrients that fuel athletes from rest days to game days. Exceptional hospitality means the coaches and team families also have access to customized, restaurant-quality mealtime options.

For more information, visit KZProvisioning.com and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram .

