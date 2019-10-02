L' Aquila Active Launches Sustainable Fashion Platform With Local Dog Shelters

The global platform achieves this aim through eco-conscious and sustainable fashion collections with the help of dog rescue and adoption nonprofit organizations PawIt4wrd and ACCT Philly. Although L'Aquila Active focuses primarily on sustainable activewear and athleisure, they also have eco-friendly products for pets, kids and lifestyle.

Not only is organic, sustainable, and eco-conscious apparel better for our environment and wildlife, it is also better for our bodies. With softer, gentler clothing that breathes better on your skin, it won't just be your heart that feels a difference... your skin will too!

Partnered Brands

All apparel collections are carefully curated by L'Aquila Active, and all partnered brands care deeply about their employees, customers, and the environment.

LA Relaxed

Yogavated Athletics

Yoga Democracy

B-Light Organic

Day-Won

Pet Retail Supply

Silk Road Bazaar

DevOcean

Canine Charities, Pooch Partnerships & More!

L'Aquila Active's core values don't end with addressing climate change, rising CO2 levels, and the plastic pollution crisis. Animal welfare is a crucial part of L'Aquila Active's mission, and is proudly affiliated with regional rescue dog organizations, PawIt4wrd and ACCT Philly.

The launch campaign with PawIt4wrd consists of FREE $100 credit on L'Aquila Active's website for any dog rescued. Additionally, they have partnered with Givz, a charity e-payment app, and throughout its launch month of October, all customers will receive $5 to donate to any U.S. charity through the Givz app.

"In addition to climate change, virtually all of Earth's life support systems are on the brink of collapse. Finding the will to act collectively requires not only great organization, but also a fundamental change in collective perception. We believe this consciousness shift will ultimately result in a positive and permanent trend towards more ethical and responsible consumption. The time for sustainable fashion is now," expressed by L'Aquila Active CEO & Founder, Jonathan O'Donnell.

