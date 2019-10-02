L' Aquila Active Launches Sustainable Fashion Platform With Local Dog Shelters
Oct 02, 2019, 11:11 ET
MONTAUK, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Aquila Active is an e-commerce apparel company whose vision is to bring sustainable fashion into the mainstream through luxury collections of eco-conscious activewear and athleisure for women. To celebrate its launch, L'Aquila Active's entire site is 25% off throughout the month of October.
One Stop Shop For Sustainable Fashion
L'Aquila Active has launched its new e-commerce platform to combat the rise of climate change, plastic pollution, fast fashion, and the resulting destruction of marine ecosystems and wildlife.
The global platform achieves this aim through eco-conscious and sustainable fashion collections with the help of dog rescue and adoption nonprofit organizations PawIt4wrd and ACCT Philly. Although L'Aquila Active focuses primarily on sustainable activewear and athleisure, they also have eco-friendly products for pets, kids and lifestyle.
Not only is organic, sustainable, and eco-conscious apparel better for our environment and wildlife, it is also better for our bodies. With softer, gentler clothing that breathes better on your skin, it won't just be your heart that feels a difference... your skin will too!
Partnered Brands
All apparel collections are carefully curated by L'Aquila Active, and all partnered brands care deeply about their employees, customers, and the environment.
- LA Relaxed
- Yogavated Athletics
- Yoga Democracy
- B-Light Organic
- Day-Won
- Pet Retail Supply
- Silk Road Bazaar
- DevOcean
Canine Charities, Pooch Partnerships & More!
L'Aquila Active's core values don't end with addressing climate change, rising CO2 levels, and the plastic pollution crisis. Animal welfare is a crucial part of L'Aquila Active's mission, and is proudly affiliated with regional rescue dog organizations, PawIt4wrd and ACCT Philly.
The launch campaign with PawIt4wrd consists of FREE $100 credit on L'Aquila Active's website for any dog rescued. Additionally, they have partnered with Givz, a charity e-payment app, and throughout its launch month of October, all customers will receive $5 to donate to any U.S. charity through the Givz app.
"In addition to climate change, virtually all of Earth's life support systems are on the brink of collapse. Finding the will to act collectively requires not only great organization, but also a fundamental change in collective perception. We believe this consciousness shift will ultimately result in a positive and permanent trend towards more ethical and responsible consumption. The time for sustainable fashion is now," expressed by L'Aquila Active CEO & Founder, Jonathan O'Donnell.
Press Contact:
Shamily Malhotra
L'Aquila Active
Chief Marketing Officer
Shamily.Malhotra@laquilaactive.com
(732) 778-0319
SOURCE L'Aquila Active
