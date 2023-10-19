L-Arginine Market to grow by USD 280.85 million from 2022-2027 | APAC to account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The L-arginine market size is expected to grow by USD 280.85 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. buy the report!

Company Profile:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global L-Arginine Market 2023-2027

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Biotrex Nutraceuticals, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Emeishan Longteng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Glanbia plc, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Jiahe Biotech, JingJing Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Olympian Labs Inc., SANE SCIENCE NUTRITIONS LLP, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shine Star Hubei Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd.

Nagase and Co. Ltd.: The company offers L-arginine with AJI USP FCC quality standard used for pharmaceutical products.

L-Arginine Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment, the nutrition and supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. L-Arginine's potential to improve cardiovascular function, exercise performance, and other physiological processes makes it a popular ingredient in the dietary supplement industry. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

L-Arginine Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Growing demand for L-arginine for use in sports supplements

Increasing health consciousness among people

Growing aging population

Factors like the increasing health consciousness among people drive the growth of the L-arginine market. Its potential cardiovascular benefits and role in promoting the production of nitric oxide imparts its important role. As consumers become more informed about the impact their lifestyles have on their health and are investing more aggressively in nutritional supplements, functional foods, and beneficial ingredients such as L-arginine. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the L-arginine market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for products with proven health benefits has also fueled research and development efforts. This is leading companies to explore new uses for L-arginine in areas such as immune support, cognitive function, and athletic performance.

