L Brands (LB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into L Brands, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands") (NYSE: LB) for violations of federal securities laws.

After the market closed on November 19, 2018, L Brands issued a press release announcing its financial results for the 2018 third quarter, the period ended November 3, 2018. The press release also announced the L Brands intended to reduce its annual ordinary dividend to $1.20 from $2.40 beginning with the quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2019 in order to deleverage Company's balance sheet over time.

Following this news, the price of L Brands common stock declined approximately 18% on extremely heavy trading volume, from $34.55 per share on November 19, 2018 to $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your L Brands investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

