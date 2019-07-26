L BRANDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. - LB

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of L Brands and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 23, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

L Brands and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2018, the Company released its financial results for the 3Q2018, the period ended November 3, 2018, disclosing that, contrary to its prior assurances, the Company was cutting its dividend in half so that it could pay down existing debt.

On this news, the price of L Brands' shares dropped approximately 18%, from $34.55 per share on November 19, 2018 to $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018.

The case is Walker v. L Brands, Inc., et al., 19-cv-3186.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

