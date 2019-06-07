L Catterton Announces Appointment of Luigi Feola as Managing Partner

GREENWICH, Conn., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that Luigi Feola has joined the firm as Managing Partner for L Catterton Europe, effective September 1, 2019. Mr. Feola will be leading L Catterton's European operations and will be based in the firm's office in Milan.

Mr. Feola brings more than 25 years of experience in the global luxury and consumer retail sector. He was most recently Senior Managing Director Europe and Joint Head of Consumer with Temasek, the Singapore-headquartered investment company, with a portfolio of USD 235 bn. During his tenure with Temasek, he led and successfully completed several European-focused investments for the firm.

Prior to his role at Temasek, Mr. Feola served as President of Value Retail, a leading developer and operator of luxury outlet centers across Europe and Asia. He spent the first 21 years of his professional career at Procter & Gamble, where he rose to take on numerous senior leadership roles, including Head of Global M&A for Beauty and Head of Global Luxury Brands.

"We are delighted to welcome Luigi to the L Catterton team," said J. Michael Chu, Global co-CEO of L Catterton. "Luigi's extensive consumer and retail experience, highly successful investment background and cultivated global network make him a remarkable addition to the firm as we continue to extend our leadership in consumer investing around the world."

"Luigi built his career on creating great consumer brands – which makes him an ideal fit for L Catterton," said Scott Dahnke, Global co-CEO of L Catterton. "We look forward to his contributions as we continue to partner with exceptional innovators and leaders to build enduring consumer brands and enterprises globally."

"I am excited to join the world class L Catterton team," said Mr. Feola. "I have long admired L Catterton for its exclusive consumer focus, its operational approach centered on building global winning brands and its consistently successful investment track record. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and knowledge of the consumer and retail industry to identify high potential investment opportunities, as well as to help current portfolio companies achieve their business goals."

Mr. Feola received a B.A. summa cum laude in Business and Economics from Messina University in Italy and an M.B.A. from Luigi Bocconi University in Italy, including the International Exchange Program at the University of California at Berkeley. He is a certified C.P.A. in Italy.

Mr. Feola has served on numerous Boards, including Luxottica Group, AS Watson, Harry's, Ruffini Partecipazioni (Moncler) and Stone Island.

About L Catterton

With over $15 billion of equity capital across six fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of more than 150 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

