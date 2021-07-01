L Catterton Completes Acquisition of Kodiak Cakes

GREENWICH, Conn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of Kodiak Cakes ("Kodiak" or "the Company"), a fast-growing food business built on a mission to inspire healthier eating and active living. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have completed our acquisition of Kodiak, a powerful brand within the attractive better-for-you breakfast and snacking categories," said Matt Leeds, Partner at L Catterton. "We are excited to welcome Kodiak into the L Catterton family, and we look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth and success."

About Kodiak

With a delicious portfolio of 100% whole-grain, protein-powered pancake and waffle mixes, frozen waffles and pancakes, oatmeal, baking mixes, and a variety of snacking products, Kodiak provides its loyal consumers with "Nourishment for Today's Frontier." Headquartered in Park City, Utah, Kodiak was built on a mission to enable healthier eating and active living. The brand began when eight year-old Joel Clark began selling his family's hand-milled flapjack mix door-to-door from a little red wagon, and Kodiak is now proudly sold in 26,000 doors nationwide.

About L Catterton

With approximately $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

