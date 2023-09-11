L Catterton Makes Strategic Investment in Japanese Veterinary Services Group Withmal

News provided by

L Catterton

11 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET

Withmal enables owners of small pet clinics in the country
to extend the longevity of their practices and better serve the pets in their community

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Withmal, a growing veterinary services group in Japan. The transaction positions Withmal to accelerate its expansion in the country's large and attractive veterinary services market, increasing the number and quality of touchpoints it has with pet parents.

The veterinary services market in Japan has been steadily growing and is very fragmented, presenting Withmal with significant opportunities to expand and enhance the standard of care pets receive. The vast majority of the nearly 13,000 pet clinics in the country are small businesses and many are owned by vets in their 50s or older with no succession plans. For such vets, joining Withmal is a potential solution as the group can continue running their practices after they retire. They can also leave ancillary operational and administrative tasks to Withmal and focus on treating pets, leveraging the group's best-in-class equipment and facilities.

Benefitting from these structural tailwinds, Withmal has grown over the years to become one of the largest veterinary services groups in Japan. It now has over 20 pet clinics across the country and is expected to continue growing briskly, given its founder's stellar reputation and extensive network in the industry. Withmal has also been able to attract and assemble a strong team of vets as it provides excellent work-life balance. Being committed to building a talented and diverse workforce, around half of its vet positions are held by women.

"Pets are treasured members of many families in Japan, and it is our mission to build a highly trusted veterinary services group that pet parents across the country can rely on for their pets' healthcare needs," commented Withmal founder and CEO Tomoki Yamasaki. "L Catterton has an outstanding track record of growing pet care businesses across the world as well as deep consumer and industry insights. We are confident that we have found the right partner to help us realize our vision, and look forward to leveraging its expertise as we further grow over the coming years."

"Withmal is a scalable enterprise in a robust category in Japan that also addresses a very real challenge faced by business owners in the country – the lack of successors," added Taka Shimizu, a partner in the Asia fund of L Catterton. "Like many other small- and medium-size businesses in Japan, a large number of pet clinics in the country have founders who are planning to retire over the next decade with no one succeeding them. By joining Withmal, however, they can extend the longevity of their practices and not only continue to serve their customers, but also do so with greater devotion and resources."

L Catterton has significant experience building brands in the pet care space across the world. Current and past investments in the sector include Alliance Animal Health, Butternut Box, Canidae, Drools, Harringtons, Instinct®, JustFoodForDogs, Lily's Kitchen, Old Mother Hubbard®, Partner Pet, Petlove, PetVet Care Centers, Pure & Natural, and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

About Withmal

Withmal is a veterinary services group founded in 2018 that aims to be a highly trusted partner that pet parents across Japan can rely on for their pets' healthcare needs. It has built a strong team of vets by cultivating an environment where they can focus on treating pets, and is also seen by aging vets who own small pet clinics as a potential solution to their succession planning challenges. Accordingly, it has grown significantly since its establishment and now has over 20 clinics across the country, with more in the pipeline. For further information about Withmal, please visit www.withmal.co.jp.

CONTACTS

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton (U.S.)
[email protected]
+1 203 742 5185

Bob Ong (Asia)
[email protected]
+65 6672 7619

Withmal

Naoaki Ichikawa
[email protected]

SOURCE L Catterton

Also from this source

L Catterton Announces Completion of Continuation Fund to Extend its Partnership with PatientPoint Health Technologies

L Catterton Congratulates ODDITY on its IPO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.