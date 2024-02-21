L Catterton Partners with Top Technology Leaders

News provided by

L Catterton

21 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Shopify, Klaviyo, LiftLab, Google, Meta, and TikTok to Enhance Marketing and E-commerce Capabilities for L Catterton Portfolio Companies in an Increasingly DTC World

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced that it is partnering with top technology leaders – Shopify, Klaviyo, LiftLab, Google, and Meta — to enhance marketing and e-commerce capabilities for its portfolio companies. The firm will also work with TikTok on this effort.

"At L Catterton, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our portfolio companies' digital marketing capabilities by leveraging our deep industry relationships. We are thrilled to formalize these connections and welcome these top leaders in tech to our network," said Jeff Weiser, a Managing Partner at L Catterton. "We believe in the importance of leveraging technology to meet consumers where they are. This program provides our portfolio companies with greater access to data analytics, marketing solutions, and e-commerce tools necessary to succeed in an increasingly DTC world."

"During the last two decades, we've scaled Shopify's commerce platform to millions of brands globally, and we're thrilled to form this strategic alliance with L Catterton to put the power of Shopify into the hands of even more iconic brands in their portfolio," said Bobby Morrison, CRO of Shopify. "Together, we will help the most esteemed brands in the world unlock new avenues of growth and shape the future of commerce."    

"Our focus is enabling brands to power smarter digital relationships," said Steve Rowland, President of Klaviyo. "We're proud to partner with L Catterton and help their impressive portfolio of leading brands unlock the full potential of their customer data to drive maximum revenue and ROI."

"The nature of marketing measurement has changed. We enable many leading L Catterton brands by tying marketing spend to growth and/or profitability," said John Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of LiftLab. "We believe marketers should be able to spend with confidence knowing that their next dollar spent is the best dollar spent."

L Catterton will also be working with Google, Meta, and TikTok to drive improvements and scalability of marketing across their channels. 

About L Catterton
L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

CONTACTS

L Catterton
Julie Hamilton
[email protected]
+1 203 742 5185

SOURCE L Catterton

Also from this source

L Catterton Makes Strategic Investment in Sploot Veterinary Care

L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Sploot Veterinary Care...

Hi!Papa Completes Series A+ Fundraise Led by L Catterton

Hi!Papa, a rapidly-growing personal care company focused on 3- to 12-year-old children in China, today announced that it has completed a Series A+...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.