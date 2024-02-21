L Catterton Partners with Top Technology Leaders

Shopify, Klaviyo, LiftLab, Google, Meta, and TikTok to Enhance Marketing and E-commerce Capabilities for L Catterton Portfolio Companies in an Increasingly DTC World

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced that it is partnering with top technology leaders – Shopify, Klaviyo, LiftLab, Google, and Meta — to enhance marketing and e-commerce capabilities for its portfolio companies. The firm will also work with TikTok on this effort.

"At L Catterton, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our portfolio companies' digital marketing capabilities by leveraging our deep industry relationships. We are thrilled to formalize these connections and welcome these top leaders in tech to our network," said Jeff Weiser, a Managing Partner at L Catterton. "We believe in the importance of leveraging technology to meet consumers where they are. This program provides our portfolio companies with greater access to data analytics, marketing solutions, and e-commerce tools necessary to succeed in an increasingly DTC world."

"During the last two decades, we've scaled Shopify's commerce platform to millions of brands globally, and we're thrilled to form this strategic alliance with L Catterton to put the power of Shopify into the hands of even more iconic brands in their portfolio," said Bobby Morrison, CRO of Shopify. "Together, we will help the most esteemed brands in the world unlock new avenues of growth and shape the future of commerce."

"Our focus is enabling brands to power smarter digital relationships," said Steve Rowland, President of Klaviyo. "We're proud to partner with L Catterton and help their impressive portfolio of leading brands unlock the full potential of their customer data to drive maximum revenue and ROI."

"The nature of marketing measurement has changed. We enable many leading L Catterton brands by tying marketing spend to growth and/or profitability," said John Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of LiftLab. "We believe marketers should be able to spend with confidence knowing that their next dollar spent is the best dollar spent."

L Catterton will also be working with Google, Meta, and TikTok to drive improvements and scalability of marketing across their channels.

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com .

