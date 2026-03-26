L Catterton Real Estate and Cedar Capital Partners Launch Strategic Luxury Hospitality Platform with Two Iconic Luxury Hotel Acquisitions in France and Portugal

PARIS and LONDON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Capital Partners ("Cedar") and L Catterton Real Estate ("LCRE") today announced the launch of a strategic joint venture to build a leading luxury hospitality platform across Europe and North America. The partnership will pursue a value-add investment strategy focused on the acquisition, transformation, and repositioning of iconic five-star and luxury hotels in prime urban and resort destinations.

The platform is designed to capitalize on strong secular growth in global luxury travel demand and a structural supply-demand imbalance in the high-end hospitality segment. The joint venture aims to assemble a curated portfolio of 10–15 landmark assets.

Mathieu Le Bozec, Managing Partner and Founder of L Catterton Real Estate, said: "We see a compelling opportunity to build a differentiated luxury hospitality platform by combining our deep consumer insight and real estate capabilities with Cedar's sector expertise. This partnership is well positioned to capitalize on strong tailwinds in global luxury travel and to create significant long-term value through the repositioning of iconic assets in highly sought-after destinations."

Ramsey Mankarious, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar, added: "We are excited to partner with L Catterton Real Estate to pursue a targeted and scalable strategy in the luxury hospitality sector. With a shared vision and complementary expertise, we believe this platform will enable us to unlock the full potential of unique properties and deliver exceptional experiences for guests in key destinations across Europe and the United States."

As part of the platform launch, the joint venture has completed its first two acquisitions:

Garden Beach Hotel, a 177-key beachfront property located in Juan-les-Pins (Antibes, French Riviera). Currently closed, the hotel represents a rare seafront repositioning opportunity and is expected to be redeveloped into one of the Riviera's flagship luxury destinations.

Penha Longa Resort, a Ritz-Carlton property, an iconic 204-key luxury resort situated within the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park, approximately 25 minutes from Lisbon Airport. Set across a 220-hectare estate, the property features a broad range of amenities, including two championship golf courses, Michelin-starred dining, an award-winning spa, and a country club.

About L Catterton Real Estate

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $40 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio.

L Catterton Real Estate seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in landmark hospitality destinations and developing high-quality, luxury retail-driven, mixed-use real estate in premium locations globally, building close and long-term partnerships with premier local developers. LCRE provides differentiated operating and strategic support to its partners, all focused on enhancing value and investment returns to the benefit of all stakeholders. Some notable projects include Ginza SIX in Ginza Tokyo and the Miami Design District in Miami. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About Cedar Capital Partners

Cedar Capital Partners is a leading hospitality investment firm specializing in luxury and lifestyle hotels. Founded in 2004, the firm has invested over $5 billion globally, delivering consistent performance and value creation across market cycles. Its principals bring deep expertise spanning acquisitions, finance, development, and operations, with experience across nearly every major hotel market worldwide. For more information about Cedar, please visit https://www.cedarcp.com

Media Contacts

L Catterton:

Julie Hamilton

[email protected]

Cedar Capital Partners:

Phil Golding

[email protected]

SOURCE L Catterton