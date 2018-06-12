L Catterton Real Estate Partners with Carbonleo to Make Montreal Home to the Next Generation of Mixed-Use Developments

Carbonleo's Royalmount project is ushering in a new era of lifestyle destinations. As Montreal's new Midtown urban complex, Royalmount offers the best in retail, work, entertainment and hospitality, all designed around a platform that enhances the experiential and orchestrates infinite points of connectivity among its people.

Drawn together by a bold vision in an iconic city, Royalmount is set to re-define mixed-use developments for the future and position Montreal as a global leader in innovative lifestyle projects. Royalmount attracts scores of local and international visitors, while creating a place like no other for Montreal's local community to enjoy.

"Royalmount will be a feast for the senses – a super-stage for self-expression and connection and a place of uncommon quality," said Andrew Lutfy, Chairman of Carbonleo and Founder of Royalmount. "We are proud to welcome LCRE to Montreal and to share in our vision of making it a global real estate destination. We are confident that LCRE is the ideal partner for a project of this scale and imagination."

"We are honored to partner with Carbonleo on such an extraordinary project and thank Andrew Lutfy and his team for their trust," said Mathieu Le Bozec, Managing Partner of L Catterton Real Estate. "With its scale and underlying vision, Royalmount will be one of the most innovative real estate projects in the world, offering an unrivalled consumer experience that we hope all Montreal residents and visitors will enjoy."

The 3.6 million square foot privately funded project was conceived following rigorous research and consultations, comprehensive futurist workshops, and a strategic and business development initiative led by Andrew Lutfy and Carbonleo that has been ongoing for several years. This project will restructure a former industrial district and create 15,000 new jobs.

Royalmount will feature exciting entertainment venues, never before seen in Montreal, and extensive dining and hospitality possibilities. Retail is re-imagined through supreme storytelling, world-class fashion and luxury rows, international flagships, independent boutiques, and family-oriented shopping from the next generation of global retailers alongside Montreal's most exciting local champions.

With more than 100 exciting venues, the new culinary destination is distinguished by its limitless bounty of food and beverage experiences. As only Montreal can offer, as a city with both a neighbourhood feeling and international appeal, visitors will enjoy a curated set of popular restaurant outposts, newcomers, trendsetters and luxury players. Plans for Montreal's Midtown urban resort are underway with five hotels, four office towers, a wellness village and a sustainable and efficient transportation hub anchored by a privately funded, fully enclosed pedestrian and bike friendly bridge connecting visitors from the metro to the development.

Royalmount is the second transformative project in Montreal currently being developed by Carbonleo along with the downtown luxury ecosystem featuring the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences.

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo Real Estate Inc. is a private Quebec based property development and management company that has pioneered a progressively human, vibrant and highly experiential approach to developments. Inspired by top creators and by world-class best practices, the team of story builders at Carbonleo creates engaging communities through projects that fulfill the aspirations of present and future consumers. With a track record of developing successful next generation mixed-use developments, Carbonleo is dedicated to the ongoing revitalization of Montreal, and in continuing to create a portfolio of exciting, high value, differentiated assets that integrate seamlessly into the regions in which they come to life. The company, which employs 50 people and was founded in 2012, has numerous projects in its stable including Quartier DIX30™, Royalmount, as well as Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal. For more information, go to www.carbonleo.com.

About L Catterton Real Estate

With over $15 billion of equity capital across six fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of more than 160 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault.

L Catterton Real Estate seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns from a select number of high quality, luxury retail-driven, mixed-use real estate developments in premium locations globally, building close and long-term partnerships with premier local developers. LCRE provides differentiated operating and strategic support to its partners, all focused on enhancing value and investment returns to the benefit of all stakeholders. Some notable projects include the Miami Design District and Ginza SIX in Tokyo, Japan. www.lcattertonrealestate.com

About Royalmount

Located in the heart of the Island of Montreal, the Royalmount project aims to create a multi-functional, green, bustling, local and innovative sector. Hotels, businesses, offices, restaurants, cinemas, concert halls and other types of entertainment revolve around an animated space and distinctive city-inspired architecture, defining a new urban destination within the metropolis. www.royalmount.com.

