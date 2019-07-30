L-com Debuts Cat6a Continuous Flex, ZHFR-PUR, Double Shielded Cable Assemblies

L-com's new TRD695AZHF-series cables utilize an industrial-rated Zero-Halogen Flame-Retardant Polyurethane (ZHFR-PUR) jacket that is resistant to industrial oils, chemicals and water while maintaining a CMX & VW-1 flame rating. Double cable shielding along with L-com's shielded RJ45 connectors greatly reduce EMI/RFI interference and these cables feature a flex rating of 1 million cycles at 2.69" (10X cable O.D. min. radius) and 10 Million cycles at 5.38" (20X cable O.D. min. radius).

"These new cables are perfect for use in continuous and repetitive motion applications often found in industrial settings, including use with robots and other machines found in factory and automation environments. The unique combination of ZHFR-PUR jackets, double shielding and extreme high-flex rating make these cables some of the toughest we have designed. Additionally, these cables are all in-stock and available for same-day shipping," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

These new zero-halogen flame-retardant, industrial-rated cables are available off-the-shelf in 12 standard lengths and custom lengths can be ordered with no minimum order quantities.

L-com's new Cat6a continuous flex ZHFR-PUR cables assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

