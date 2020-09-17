L-com Debuts New Line of Direct Attached Copper (DAC) Cable Assemblies

These cables utilize standard SFP+ and SFP28 transceivers attached to copper based twinax cable. Both active and passive options are available in speeds of 10 Gbps or 25 Gbps. Coded for MSA (multi-source agreement), these DAC cables are compatible with MSA OEM platform hardware and are fully compliant with OEM equipment warranties.

"These new DAC cables are perfect for use in high-speed data center, enterprise network and server farms to support today's voice, video and data applications. By supporting multi-source agreement, these DAC cables are able to work with a multitude of different vendors' hardware including switches, routers and servers," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Direct Attached Copper (DAC) cable assemblies are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

