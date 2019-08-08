L-com Debuts New UL Listed NEMA-Rated Equipment Enclosures

The new enclosure line consists of three new models: the NB181608-100-UL which features an aluminum mounting plate with surge protected duplex 120 VAC outlets; the NB181608-10FS-UL which includes the same features as the NB181608-100-UL plus a solid state fan controller; and lastly, the NB181608-1HFS-UL which features a solid state fan and heat controller in addition to an aluminum mounting plate with surge protected duplex 120 VAC outlets.

All of these new UL listed equipment enclosures measure 18"x 16"x 8" and can be either pole or wall mounted.

"These new enclosures not only provide power, heating and cooling options, but they are also UL listed, meaning our customers can buy with confidence knowing these products have met the UL criteria for safety and quality," said Brian Gates, Senior Product Manager.

L-com's new UL listed NEMA-rated enclosures are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

