L-com Debuts New Wall-Mount Cabinets and Racks to Address LAN Connectivity Applications

In addition to the new cabinets and racks, L-com also offers a wide range of shelves, cable management bars and panels, shelves and lacing bars.

"This new line of wall-mount cabinets, wall-mount racks and allied accessories offers our customers a wide array of solutions to address just about every IT and LAN cable and equipment infrastructure application," said Brian Gates, Senior Product Manager.

L-com's new wall-mount cabinets, racks and accessories are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

