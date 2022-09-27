L-com Expands Fiber Optic Transceiver Product Line

New Line Offers More Wavelengths, Longer Distances, Faster Data Rates

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, recently announced it has expanded its line of fiber optic transceivers. The more than 300 new coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) products represent additional wavelengths, distances and data rates supported, compared to L-com's previous transceiver offerings.

New Line Offers More Wavelengths, Longer Distances, Faster Data Rates.

Fiber optic transceivers convert a switch's or router's electrical signal to an optical signal, then change it back to an electrical signal at the receiving device. L-com's new additions are expected to be particularly useful for telecommunications service providers, cable TV multiple system operators (MSOs), data communications companies and enterprise networks, and in government network applications.

The new fiber optic transceivers add to the existing portfolio of "grey" wavelength transceivers (850 nm, 1310 nm and 1550 nm) with both CWDM and DWDM wavelength options. The CWDM transceivers are offered in eight different wavelengths (1470 nm through 1610 nm, in 20 nm increments). The DWDM transceivers are offered in 40 different channels, from channels 20 through 59 (1530.33 nm through 1561.41 nm wavelengths, in 0.8 nm increments).

More than 30 of the new models are the first of L-com's that support fiber optic lines of up to 120 kilometers at both Gigabit Ethernet and SONET OC-48 data rates. Additionally, the product line now features grey 1G and 10G optics for multimode and single-mode fiber deployments.

This expansion of L-com's line includes more than 100 new offerings in the SFP, SFP+ and XFP form factors. In addition, the new models broaden 29 of the 38 OEM platforms with which L-com's line is compatible, in addition to the standard MSA-compliant versions. The most significant additions are to Ciena, Alcatel 7x50, Alcatel OMNI, Brocade/Foundry, Cisco, Cyan, Huawei, Juniper and MRV.

"These new products are welcome additions to L-com's already vast line of fiber optic transceivers. The combinations of wavelengths, distance capabilities and data rates will be particularly useful for mobile networking and long-distance transport networks in telecom, mobile back-haul buildouts and cable TV home services for cable MSOs, and datacom's enterprise networks and hosting companies," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

The new CWDM transceivers and DWDM transceivers handle standard operating temperatures, though custom requests can be made for industrial temperature versions. The new products are part of L-com's full line of fiber optic transceivers . They are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com , a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com