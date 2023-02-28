L-com Expands Line of AC and DC Current Sensors

New Line of IoT Sensors Protects from Over-Current, Short Circuits, Inefficient Energy Usage

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, today announced it has expanded its line of AC and DC current sensors.

Suitable for IoT applications, the new AC and DC current sensors protect electrical systems from over-current, short circuits and inefficient and costly energy usage. The devices are designed for use in building and facility management systems, including HVAC, electric fans, electric pumps, electric motors as well as industrial automation and machine building applications.

The New Line of IoT Sensors Protects from Over-Current, Short Circuits and Inefficient Energy Usage.

The new AC current sensors and over-current protectors are offered in various detection ranges from 5 amps to 100 amps. They have analog and relay outputs, and some have an RS485 output. There are versions with an output delay timer. Available choices for DC supplies include 5 volts, 12 volts and 24 volts. They use current transformer (CT) technology. Two of the AC current sensors are available with 10 input channels and monitor all 10 simultaneously.

The new DC current sensors and over-current protectors are offered in various detection ranges from 1 amp to 70 amps. They have analog (0 to 5 volts) and relay outputs and adjustable threshold levels. Some versions are available with a display. Selected models have an external shunt resistor that activates a relay if the current exceeds a preset value.

Both the AC current sensors and the DC current sensors have compact sizes and low power consumption. They feature screw-type terminal blocks for easy field termination, and a removable PCB for a panel or other enclosure. They mount to a standard 35-millimeter DIN rail, a wall or a panel.

"These new AC and DC current sensors not only give our customers insight into how their electrical systems are operating but protect their systems from over-current and short circuits and improve their energy efficiency," said Tim Houghton, Senior Product Line Manager.

L-com's new AC and DC current sensors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com