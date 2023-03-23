L-com Expands Line of IoT Air Quality and Water Leak Sensors

New Environmental Sensors Detect Gas Concentrations, Water Leaks

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, recently announced the expansion of its line of IoT air quality and water leak environmental sensors.

Each air quality sensor monitors one or more of the following: alcohol, ammonia, dust and particulates, formaldehyde, humidity, hydrogen, hydrogen sulfide, LPG, ozone, refrigerant, smoke, sulfur dioxide, temperature and TVOCs.

The new sensors assist in the use of IoT data collection to make process control more efficient and to lower building and process costs. Applications for the air quality sensors include commercial facilities, HVAC systems, factory floors, laboratories, smart buildings, food processing and preservation facilities, and public restrooms.

The water leak sensors are for any environment where damage from water leaks or flooding is a concern, such as communications rooms, equipment cabinets, server rooms, warehouses and storage areas. The wall-mounted devices are waterproof and feature a long service life and a Modbus output.

L-com's new IoT air quality environmental sensors feature industry-standard sensing elements and low power consumption. They have a four-pin, 2.54 mm pitch header for device integration. They can be mounted to a wall or a DIN rail.

The dust, gas and combination sensors feature quick response and short preheat times; output types such as Modbus, TTL and 4-20 mA; and screw-type terminal blocks for easy field connection. Up to seven pollutants can be monitored from one device.

The new smoke and flammable-gas sensors, as well as the ammonia, hydrogen sulfide and odorous gas sensors, feature analog (0-5 volts typical) and digital (TTL) outputs.

Both the new carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and ozone sensors and the alcohol, volatile organic and refrigerant sensors feature analog, digital (TTL), 4-20 mA and Modbus outputs.

"Our new air quality sensors have high sensitivities to detect specific molecular concentrations or light levels. They transmit a signal to an I/O module or PLC that then reports the information to a PC or SCADA system. This allows system integrators, engineers and others to use IoT data collection to improve safety, make processes more efficient and lower building costs," said Tim Houghton, L-com Senior Product Line Manager.

L-com's new IoT air quality and water leak environmental sensors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

