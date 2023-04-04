L-com Expands Line of IoT Light-Detection Environmental Sensors

New Environmental Sensors Detect Ambient and UV Light

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, recently announced the expansion of its line of IoT light-detection environmental sensors. The sensors gauge either ambient or ultraviolet light.

The new sensors assist in the use of IoT data collection to make process control more efficient and to lower building and process costs. Applications for the light-detection sensors include greenhouses, agriculture, solar farms, labs, factory floors, manufacturing and general environmental monitoring.

L-com's new environmental sensors detect ambient and UV light.

L-com's new light sensors measure either ambient light or UV light. The wall-mount ambient light models measure light intensity up to either 65,000 Lux or 200,000 Lux. They have a waterproof housing and are well suited for outdoors as well as demanding indoor environments such as factory floors.

The UV light model mounts to a DIN rail or a panel and is useful with UV testers, UV index meters, germicidal lamps, flame detection, UV monitoring equipment and other applications. It is sensitive to UV light in the wavelengths of 200 nm to 370 nm. It has a 4-20 mA output and screw-type terminals for easy field termination.

L-com also offers a 3-in-1 environmental integrated transmitter that measures illuminance as well as temperature and humidity. Contained in a weatherproof, wall-mount housing, it is suitable for outdoors and for demanding indoor environments such as solar farms and industrial automation. Its output is via the popular Modbus protocol.

"Our new light-detection sensors have high sensitivities to detect specific light levels. They transmit a signal to an I/O module or PLC that then reports the information to a PC or SCADA system. This allows system integrators, engineers and others to use IoT data collection to improve safety, make processes more efficient and lower building costs," said Tim Houghton, L-com Senior Product Line Manager.

L-com's new IoT light-detection environmental sensors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions. It serves the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

