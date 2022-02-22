L-com Expands Polycarbonate NEMA Enclosure Line

L-com's new polycarbonate NEMA enclosures are perfect for protecting equipment in both indoor and outdoor installations and can be used in wired and wireless networks. They are 12 inches by 10 inches by 6 inches and made of high-impact, UV-resistant polycarbonate material that is durable yet lightweight. They are well suited for hot or corrosive environments.

Options include gray and black colors, IP66 NEMA 4X and IP24 NEMA 3R ratings, nonpowered and powered models, and cooling and heating features. Some enclosures have clear lids to view the operational status of internal equipment. Additional features include a stainless-steel latch with padlock eye, fully gasketed lids and user-installed wall mounting brackets.

"The addition of these new polycarbonate enclosures further builds upon our extensive line of NEMA enclosure options, offering our customers rugged enclosure solutions to address every application. In addition to the many off-the-shelf enclosures we now offer, we are also able to build custom enclosures to meet our customers' specific project requirements," said William DiBella, Product Manager.

L-com stocks a wide range of polycarbonate NEMA enclosures to address a multitude of applications where protecting valuable equipment from theft, industrial environments and weather extremes is imperative. Off-the-shelf options include 120VAC and 240VAC power, heating, cooling, equipment mounting plates, DIN rail mounts and more.

L-com's new 12x10x06-inch polycarbonate NEMA enclosures are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

View L-com's full range of polycarbonate enclosures.

