L-com Introduces New 50/125, Multimode, OM3, OM4 and OM5 Fiber Cables with MPO, LC, SC and ST Connectors

Major categories in this new release include: MPO to MPO cable assemblies for point-to-point connectivity; MPO conversion harnesses allowing users to convert from 8 fiber to 12 or 24 fiber trunks, as well as 12 fiber to 24 fiber trunks, for use in 40G and 100G multimode deployments; and MPO fan-out cables with an MPO connector on one end of the assembly and LC, SC or ST fiber connectors on the other end.

Available options for all of these categories include OFNR or low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) jackets, connector pins or no pins, choice of OM3, OM4 and OM5 Multimode fiber, and fiber counts of 8, 12 and 24 channels.

"To address the growing demand for high-speed, optimized fiber interconnects to support today's data centers, we have greatly expanded our fiber cable offering with a wide variety of configuration options to address every application. In addition to OM3 and OM4 assemblies, we now offer OM5 cables off-the-shelf with same-day delivery. Until now, OM5 cables were typically only available as custom order products with long lead times," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new OM3, OM4 and OM5 MPO fiber optic cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

