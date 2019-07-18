L-com Introduces New Active Optical Cables for use in High-Speed Data Center Applications

L-com's new active optical cables (AOCs) are hot swappable, pluggable cable assemblies that support high-speed Ethernet, InfiniBand and Fibre Channel connectivity (10Gbps-100Gbps). AOCs are opto-electronic devices used in place of standard fiber optic transceivers due to ease of deployment and lower cost compared to using individual transceivers with separable fiber optic cable assemblies.

Although they use the same electrical interface as Direct-Attach Cables (DACs), AOCs utilize fiber optic cable instead of copper wiring so they are able to support distances up to 100 meters. Furthermore, DACs are limited by crosstalk since they utilize copper cabling and generally cannot support distances over 10 meters.

"L-com's new active optical cable line offers the widest variety of data rates supported, off-the-shelf lengths and same-day shipping since all of these new cables are in-stock. This is a key differentiator from our competitors, who either do not offer all the data rates we offer, or do not have product in-stock ready to ship the same day. Also, we do not require large MOQs, single cables can be ordered, which is another great benefit for our customers," said Paul Hospodar, Product Manager.

These new active optical cables are available off-the-shelf in lengths ranging from 1 meter to 100 meters (model dependent). Integrated transceiver types include SFP+, SFP28, QSFP+ and QSFP28, offering blazing fast server-to-server, server-to-switch and server-to-router connectivity in enterprise networks and data centers.

L-com's new active optical cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com

Related Links

http://www.l-com.com

