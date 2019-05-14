L-com Introduces New Cat7 LSZH Cable Assemblies for Shipboard, Aerospace and Defense Applications

L-com's new LSZH Category 7 cables feature an overall braid shield covering individually shielded twisted pairs (S/FTP) and 26 AWG stranded conductors making the cables flexible. The low-smoke zero-halogen jackets comply with IEC 60332-1-2 flame ratings, IEC 60754-2 corrosive gas ratings and IEC 61034-1 and -2 smoke emission ratings.

These Cat7 cables were designed to support high speed voice, video and data traffic and are fully compatible with Cat6a couplers and adapters. The LSZH jackets make these cables perfect for use in vehicles, aircraft and seagoing vessels, or in any confined space application where the protection of people and equipment from toxic and corrosive gases is critical in the event of a fire.

"Our new Cat7 LSZH cables offer the best of both worlds, high-speed 10-Gig connectivity and low-smoke zero-halogen jackets to address many military and civilian connectivity applications. These new Category 7 cables are all in-stock and available for same-day shipping to ensure our customers remain operational at all times," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new Category 7 LSZH cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com